Man who caused death of highways worker and stabbed friend was driving stolen car

Kev Jarvis died on the M6

Denis Balaz, 28, was driving at speeds of up to 127mph moments before the snatched black Audi 8 was in collision with a Ford Focus in which traffic management officer Kevin Jarvis, from Cannock, was sitting. The crash happened on the northbound carriageway between Junctions 14 and 15 on February 26 last year.

He previously pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of Mr Jarvis, wounding Gabriel Ballas with intent, driving other than in accordance with a licence, driving with no insurance and theft.

Sentencing him at Stafford Crown Court on Friday(20), Judge John Edwards said: "Your actions in the early hours of February 26, 2022 not only caused significant injuries to your friend - but have brought unimaginable loss to the family of Kevin Jarvis, a man of only 57 years.

"He had many happy years ahead of him and was looking forward to many years of contented retirement with his wife. The senseless decision you made to steal and then drive a high-powered vehicle at such intense speed compounds your criminality. You were driving without authority, a licence or insurance.

"Kevin Jarvis was on duty that morning shortly after 5am in his role as a transport safety control officer for Highways England. He was sitting in the driver's seat of his stationary works vehicle, a Ford Focus Zetec. At the time of the collision his vehicle was displaying amber warning beacons. You at the time were at the wheel of a black Audi A8 that had recently been stolen at knifepoint from Birmingham.

"The car itself had a number of defects such that it would have failed an MOT."

The court heard how officers spotted the Audi on the northbound carriageway near junction 13 at Stafford and gave chase.

"You entered the coned off section and were involved in this diabolical collision on the hard shoulder, the effects of which are graphically seen in the photos. The CCTV shows the chase and the collision.

"Immediately prior to the collision the police vehicle speed is displayed at 127mph so you must have been travelling in excess of that speed at that juncture. The average speed calculation carried out for that Audi during the distance from entering the code area to impact provides a speed of 114 mph. The speed limit on the road at the time of the incident for all vehicles was 60 miles an hour. Accordingly, you are driving at effectively twice the maximum speed limit. You were certainly driving well in excess of 100 miles an hour.

"Whilst you provided a negative alcohol specimen by your own admission you had taken amphetamines prior to driving. The prosecution submits and I agree that you're driving was prolonged, persistent, and quite deliberate. It involved greatly excessive speed as you attempted to outrun the police, as well as the consumption of drugs," the judge added.

He jailed Balaz for nine years for causing Mr Jarvis' death and three and six months for stabbing Mr Ballas during a separate incident three hours before the crash.

Balaz, a Slovakian national, was given an extended 14 years and three months road ban. There was no separate penalty for theft, having no licence or insurance.

The judge said due to the length of the prison sentence Balaz was liable for automatic deportation.