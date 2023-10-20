Police believe stabbing of two men in Wednesbury was 'a targeted attack'

Two men were stabbed on Kilvert Road in Wednesbury on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Kilvert Road just after 2.30pm yesterday, with both men taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West Midlands Police has stepped up patrols in the area and is appealing for anyone with information on the attack to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We're continuing our enquiries after two men were stabbed in Kilvert Road, Wednesbury, at just after 2.30pm yesterday.

"They were taken to hospital with injuries which are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening. This is believed to have been a targeted attack.

"We've stepped up patrols in the area and we'd encourage anyone with information to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 2593 of 19/10/23."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.31pm to a stabbing on Kilvert Road in Wednesbury. Two ambulances and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found two men. Both were assessed and had sustained serious injuries. Both received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene and were conveyed to hospital for further treatment with continued treatment en route."

People living in Moor Street and Kilvert Road spoke to the Express & Star about their shock after the violent incident.

The normally quiet residential area, adjacent to a large playing field, was the centre of intense police activity for much of Thursday after the attack.

Luke Coley, who lives near the corner of the two roads, said he saw a person attacked with a machete before another man was also "slashed".

"He then ran past our house and into Kilvert Road leaving a trail of blood."

Adele Yatley, who lives in one of the houses near to the field, said she heard shouting and screaming and when she looked out there were men running past the house.

She said: "The police then converged on the road and blocked it off.