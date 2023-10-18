Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Young man caught carrying zombie knife avoids immediate jail term

By David StubbingsWalsallCrimePublished:

A young man caught with a zombie knife in the street has avoided an immediate jail term.

A zombie knife - deadly weapon with no other purpose. Stock photo
A zombie knife - deadly weapon with no other purpose. Stock photo

James Doherty was found to be carrying the deadly weapon on Pleck Road, Walsall, on August 15, as well as a quantity of cannabis.

The 21-year-old indicated guilty please to possessing a knife in a public place and possession of class B when he appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Monday.

Doherty, of Vicarage Road West, Woodsetton, was given a four-month prison term suspended for a year.

The court noted: "Imprisonment reasons: the offence(s) are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified, The reasons for this: passes custody threshold however real prospect of rehabilitation as prepared to engage with the probation services."

He was also given a 12-month mental health treatment order and a three-month drug rehabilitation, along with 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Forfeiture and destruction orders were issued for both the knife and the drugs, while the court also imposed a £154 victim surcharge and £185 costs.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Dudley
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News