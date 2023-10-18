Young man caught carrying zombie knife avoids immediate jail term

A zombie knife - deadly weapon with no other purpose. Stock photo

James Doherty was found to be carrying the deadly weapon on Pleck Road, Walsall, on August 15, as well as a quantity of cannabis.

The 21-year-old indicated guilty please to possessing a knife in a public place and possession of class B when he appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Monday.

Doherty, of Vicarage Road West, Woodsetton, was given a four-month prison term suspended for a year.

The court noted: "Imprisonment reasons: the offence(s) are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified, The reasons for this: passes custody threshold however real prospect of rehabilitation as prepared to engage with the probation services."

He was also given a 12-month mental health treatment order and a three-month drug rehabilitation, along with 20 rehabilitation activity days.