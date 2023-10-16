Tests under way to establish how man died during baptism ceremony

It comes after a woman was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a man in his 60s died at a private address in Slade Road, Erdington, on October 8.

Police today confirmed a post mortem examination had been conducted and further tests were being carried out to establish a definitive cause of death.

Following the incident, a 46-year-old woman was arrested and released on bail.

It has been reported that the man was taking part in the ceremony carried out by Life Changing Ministries in a small pool in the garden of a property.

The baptism event was streamed live on the church's Facebook page, but the stream was cut during the event and the video later removed.

The group's founder Cheryl Reid-Bartley reportedly said on the Facebook page a man called Robert Yap had died.

She said the man had Parkinson's Disease and had travelled to Birmingham to be baptised.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics gave the man advanced life support but despite their best efforts he died at the scene.