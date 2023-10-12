Police want to speak to these people after teen was stabbed at party

The attack, which happened on May 13, happened at The Lyndons, Birmingham.
Police say the victim, who was left with life-changing injuries, was at a party when a fight broke out, and he was stabbed.
West Midlands Police wrote on Twitter: "Do you recognise these people? We want to speak to them after a teenager was stabbed in The Lyndons, Birmingham, on May 13.
"The victim was at a party when a fight broke out and he received stab wounds. His injuries have since been deemed potentially life-changing.
"We have exhausted all our lines of enquiry to trace them and are now seeking the public's help to identify them."
#APPEAL | Do you recognise these people?— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) October 12, 2023
Anyone who recognises the people, or has any other information, can get in touch with police via LiveChat on their website west-midlands.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting 20/429686/23.