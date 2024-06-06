New Dudley restaurant approved despite anti-social behaviour worries

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The shops on Brettell Lane in Brierley Hill will be converted into a single unit with seating for around 45 diners.

People living nearby raised concerns there is no dedicated parking for the premises and that a restaurant at the site might lead to illegal parking.

In a letter of objection, Gordon Chandler said: “Increased parking would create greater hazards around the pedestrian crossing (which is outside the proposed conversion) where there have been several accidents in the past.

“The premises are near to the local bus stops and the increased number of vehicles parking outside the premises and on the pavements would potentially disrupt public transport to and from Stourbridge and Dudley whilst causing a significant risk to public safety.”

However, in a report to planners, council officers concluded there is enough parking in the area to accommodate extra traffic.

The shops in Brettell Lane, Brierley Hill, where permission has been granted for conversion into a restaurant

Officers also concluded fears about an increase in anti-social behaviour with the arrival of a new restaurant were also not sufficient to throw out the application.

Their report said: “It is likely that footfall will be increased in the vicinity, therefore, increasing natural surveillance within the area.

“Notwithstanding this, the building is within a local centre location, and the development would not be likely to have such a negative impact on antisocial behaviour and safety that would warrant a refusal.”

The plan was approved with conditions including that the restaurant will close at 11pm Monday to Saturday and at 10.30pm on Sundays and bank holidays.