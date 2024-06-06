Appeal for video footage after fireworks and flares lit in busy city tunnels

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are investigating in the incident in St Chads Queensway, Birmingham, after receiving calls to say motorists had got out their vehicles and "caused a nuisance" shortly before 5.15pm on June 1.

Traffic built up in the area for a "short period of time" before the drivers got back in their vehicles and made off.

West Midlands Police is now appealing for witnesses, or those with dash cam or mobile phone footage, to come forward.

A statement issued by the force read: "It was understandably upsetting and worrying for other motorists, and we are keen to find the people responsible.

"This kind of behaviour on our roads simply won’t be tolerated and through campaigns such as Operation Triton and Operation Snap, we take action against drivers who break the law on our roads."

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 20/12194/24.

Dash cam and mobile phone footage can be sent to west-midlands.police.uk/your-options/operation-snap-driving-standards