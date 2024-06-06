Cannabis plants found and man arrested after raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from Stafford Neighbourhood team discovered more than 800 plants during the raid on the house on Wednesday.

A man was arrested at the scene and officers have continued to investigate the scene.

A spokesman for Stafford Borough Police said: "Yesterday, officers from Stafford Neighbourhood team have discovered a large cannabis grow containing over 800 plants.

"A male was arrested at the location and investigations are continuing."

Staffordshire Police have been contacted for a comment.