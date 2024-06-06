'I was having a bad day' says young murderer who battered and seriously injured two prison officers

Alfie Pride, now 20, attacked the two prison officers in Staffordshire's Young Offenders Prison Swinfen Hall in February last year as he was being ushered back to his cell from the showers.

After prison officer Chloe Ganning touched his arm to urge him to move along he punched her full in the face, repeatedly hitting her until she fell on the floor. He then attacked nearby prison officer Georgina Pratt, raining blows on her face and head until she too lay on the floor. He then ran off up a set of stairs with other officers giving chase, two of whom fell over, before he was restrained on the landing.

When interviewed after the attack, Pride, who is serving a life sentence for a murder he committed in Milton Keynes when he was 16, said: "I was having a bad day."

Prison officer Ganning was rushed to hospital after the attack, her eyelid was split, was concussed and was left with a scar by the assault, prison officer Pratt's jaw was hurt as well as having mouth and ear injuries.

Pride pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm regarding prison officer Chloe Ganning and assaulting an emergency worker for the attack on prison officer Georgina Pratt. He was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court yesterday.

Pride is serving a life sentence for murder after he stabbed to death 17-year-old Lewis Wenman in Milton Keynes in November 2020. Wenman was not carrying a knife and was attacked for no reason by Pride, who was found guilty of murder in December 2021 and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years the following January.