Jailed County Lines drug dealer 'releases album' while behind bars

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rikardo Reid, also a non-league footballer who played up front for Willenhall's Sporting Khalsa, and his Walsall right hand man Joshua Nelson, also a rapper, were sentenced to more than 24 years in May.

The pair ran the "Flash Line" up to Aberdeen where they flooded the Scottish town with crack cocaine and heroin between 2017 and 2021.

Reid, 34-years-old, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply Class A drugs - heroin and crack cocaine, converting and transferring criminal property and was jailed for 12 years and nine months.

Rikardo Reid

Nelson, 35-years-old, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply Class A drugs, heroin and crack cocaine. Nelson was jailed for 12 years and 10 months.

Despite Reid's defence lawyer claiming in mitigation he was remorseful for his actions, however, two weeks under the name Stardom, an album called Grams and Dreams 2 has appeared on his Youtube channel.

The Grams and Dreams 2 album cover

The album's front cover depicts paraphernalia used to convert cocaine into crack cocaine and its lyrics talk about selling crack cocaine "across borders".

Tracks include lyrics: "It's just the way I came up, flake getting weighed up, my line kept ringing so I stayed up" and "I bought houses from ounces".

Joshua Nelson

Reid splurged his ill gotten gains on flash holidays and even claimed to have built a recording studio in Dubai, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

The alum also features the lyric: "Swap the bull for a statue of me, I'm Birmingham."

Reid was a promising footballer who had trials with league clubs, but ended up carving out a career in non-league clubs and tracks on the album are peppered with sporting references. Even telling rivals if they try to shoot him, they "will miss like Werner" which is a cheeky dig a dud Chelsea FC forward Timo Werner. And: "I'm trying to ball in Paris like Neymar".

In the video of Ballon d'or (the name for the world footballer of the year award) Reid is pictured with UFC world welter-weight champion Leon Edwards, who is from Erdington.

Rikardo Reid and UFC champ Leon Edwards

Nelson released music under the moniker PepC and has several songs with Stardom on YouTube, many recorded during the height of their county lines drug dealers.

The album's songs have already been streamed over 100,000 times in two weeks, with drill and hip hop fans commenting on YouTube: "This could be the mixtape of the year."

He even attracted fans from abroad, one American said: "I never heard anything like this in the UK."

However, with Reid's release date well into his 40s, he might be to old for the music business but despite strict rules on communications in jail, that may be why he is releasing music now.

West Midlands Police have been contacted for comment.