Man arrested after falling through roof during police chase

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Riverway in Wednesbury in the early hours of Thursday morning after reports of an attempted break-in at communal garages.

The force said that officers saw two men attempting to clamber over fences to evade them, with one getting stuck in a garden and the other hoisting himself onto an outbuilding roof and attempting to run away, but then falling through a roof.

He was subsequently arrested by officers and, in a search at the scene, a zombie knife and an angle grinder were recovered.

The force confirmed that an 18-year-old man from Wednesbury had been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and possession of an offensive weapon and remained in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have arrested a man for attempted burglary after he tried to evade officers by running across rooftops in Sandwell.

"At around 12.20am this morning we were called to Riverway in Wednesbury to an attempted break-in at communal garages.

"Officers arrived and two men attempted to clamber over fences to evade police.

"One man managed to make off but the second man got stuck in a rear garden.

"In a bid to escape, the man decided to hoist himself onto an outbuilding roof and run across further outbuildings in the street.

"However, he was quickly brought back down to earth and officers detained him after he had fallen through a roof.

"During a search of the area, a zombie knife and an angle grinder was recovered.

"A man, aged 18, from Wednesbury was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody for questioning.

"If you see any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood then please report it to us by calling 101 or via LiveChat."