Jailed: Smethwick man sexually assaulted woman on train then claimed 'she wanted it'

Mukhan Singh, of Bearwood Road, pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Warwick Crown Court.

The 39-year-old was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and was placed on the sex offenders register for seven years.

The court heard that at around 11am on September 22, 2021, a woman in her 20s was on a train travelling from Birmingham Moor Street to London Marylebone when Singh began to stare at her from a nearby table.

He later sat next to the victim in the aisle seat, blocking her in, before sexually assaulting her.

In his police interview, Singh claimed that the victim “wanted something done to her”.

The victim recorded footage of Singh as he prepared to leave the train at Leamington Spa, before reporting what happened to a member of staff.

Singh was stopped at the station and police were called.

He was arrested by officers at the station and taken into police custody.

The British Transport Police (BTP), which investigated the case, said it was a "brazen and targeted attack" on a young woman who was travelling on her own and "had every right to a safe journey".

A spokesman said: “Instead she was violated by Singh, who then had the audacity to claim she had 'wanted' it in his police interview.

"I am pleased to see the court hand down a custodial sentence, which will allow Singh plenty of time to reflect on his unacceptable actions.

“We take all reports of sexual offences seriously and will support victims throughout our investigations, as we work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.

“If you are a victim of, or a witness to, a sexual offence on the railway, I urge you to report it to BTP by texting 61016 or via the Railway Guardian app.