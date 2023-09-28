Man and woman arrested in connection with suspected Crooked House arson

The Crooked House after the fire

A 34-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, both from Leicestershire, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Staffordshire Police made the arrests on Wednesday. The two have both been released on conditional bail pending further investigations.

The 358-year-old pub was engulfed by fire on August 5, causing severe damage.

Two days later, the pub's owner, ATE Farms, ordered its demolition.

The news sparked a campaign by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street for the pub to be rebuilt 'brick by brick'.

On August 9, Staffordshire Police announced it was treating the fire as suspected arson.

The latest developments follow three earlier arrests.

On August 24, the force arrested a 66-year-old man from Dudley, and a 33-year-old man from Milton Keynes on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Earlier this month a 33-year-old man from Buckingham was also arrested on suspicion to commit arson.

All three remain on police bail pending further investigations.

A statement from the force said: "We have arrested two more people as our investigation into the fire at the Crooked House pub continues.

"We are still asking those people who might have information which can help us to get in touch if they haven’t already."

To contact police, telephone 101, or message using Live Chat on the force website.