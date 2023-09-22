Notification Settings

Two men charged over death of 16-year-old boy in Wolverhampton

By Eleanor Lawson

Two men have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Terrell Marshall-Williams, who was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton on Monday.

Terrell Marshall-Williams was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton on Monday.

The teenager was found with stab injuries in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, at around 4.30pm.

Omari Lauder, aged 23 from Darlaston, and Mpho Obi aged 22 from Merry Hill, were due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today charged with murder.

Two other men aged 22 and 39 who were also arrested, have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Terrell's family released a tribute this week, which said: "There are no words to express the pain and suffering having Terrell taken from us has caused.

"He had just begun finding his way in life and how he fitted into this world, we loved him unconditionally and our lives will never be complete without him.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones at this sad time.

"Detectives investigating the death of Terrell continue to appeal for information.

"Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to call us on 101 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 and quoting log 3421 18/9/23."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

