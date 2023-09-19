Heroin and crack dealer jailed for three years after selling drugs in Cannock

Alan Dunphy has been jailed for three years.

Alan Dunphy, of Price Street, was seen handing over a package to another man on Price Street in May this year.

Police searched his home and found mobile phones linked to a drug line in the area, scales, and £450 worth of crack cocaine and heroin.

He was questioned about the findings in custody and was later charged with drug supply offences.

Then, whilst on bail waiting to appear in court, he was stopped again in a car on Mill Street just five days later, where police found more crack cocaine and heroin on him.

He was charged for the further offences and went on to admit his offending in court.

He was sentenced to three years behind bars at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, heroin, and supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bradbury from Staffordshire Police, who dealt with the case, said: “I’m happy we’ve been able to jail another dealer who was intent on distributing harmful drugs within our communities.

“Officers across the force are committed to proactively targeting drug supply and will continue to act on intelligence leads and reports from the public to bring these people to justice.

“We will continue to take proactive action against those involved in supplying drugs in Staffordshire.”

A spokesperson for the force added: "The activity follows our ongoing commitment to tackling serious and organised crime and protecting those who are at risk of exploitation through criminals – called Operation Target.

"Work is continuing to proactively target the groups responsible for these crimes – including county lines, drug distribution, illegal firearms and sexual exploitation.