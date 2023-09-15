Man admits being in charge of dangerous dog that killed his brother in attack in the Midlands

Gary Stevens' dog fatally attacked 51-year-old Wayne Stevens.

Gary Stevens' dog fatally attacked 51-year-old Wayne Stevens at a house in Cameron Road, Normanton, Derby, at around 5.50am on April 22.

At a hearing at Derby Crown Court, Stevens, 54, pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

The dog was "destroyed at the scene" due to "presenting a risk to officers and the public", Derbyshire Police said at the time, but its breed was not mentioned during the hearing.

Prosecutor Julia King told the court: "I would argue that this was high culpability.

"I would argue that the behaviour witnessed by a number of witnesses can be relied upon to inform the court as to the circumstances which in fact led to the death."

Stevens, in jeans and a blue jacket, sat silently in the dock looking forward throughout.

His barrister Tony Stanford said: "Clearly this was an extremely upsetting incident for him to witness and be a part of.

"He tried to pull the dog off his brother, to save his brother.

"He bears considerable psychological guilt."

Adjourning proceedings, Judge Shaun Smith KC said: "You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence.

"Prison is the most likely option, it is just a question of how long.

"But I will give you bail in the meantime, so you can put your affairs in order."