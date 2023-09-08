Wolverhampton thief jailed over two-week crime spree in supermarkets and pubs

Ryan Goldbey.

Ryan Goldbey was arrested on August 31 from his home address after being recognised on CCTV by officers from the Wolverhampton city centre team.

The 28-year-old was wanted for a two-week crime spree where he had stolen alcohol and steaks from several supermarkets, some of which he was banned from.

He had also broken into pubs for alcohol, twice being disturbed at the same one and leaving with nothing, but taking alcohol and a tablet in another.

Inspector Sophie Clements leads the city centre team, she said: “Goldbey causes an immense amount of upset in stores he frequents regularly and we are pleased he is behind bars.

“We are determined to target our most prolific offenders and they should know there will be no let up in our efforts to bring them to justice.”