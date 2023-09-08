Pensioner admits injuring man by driving dangerously at National Memorial Arboretum

'Concerted cover up by friends and family' in case of two brothers killed in Wolverhampton crash, Jury told
A pensioner has appeared in court charged with causing injury to a man by dangerous driving at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.
Sushil Obhrai, aged 75, of Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to the offence at a hearing held at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.
The case relates to an incident where Andrew Spencer was injured at the attraction, at Alrewas, near Lichfield, on December 23, 2021.
Obhrai, of Enderby Drive, Penn, Wolverhampton, will be sentenced next month.