Cannabis 'gardener' who made a run for it when police raided £52,000 factory faces deportation

Adrian Ballhysa, aged 29, from Wolverhampton, ran out of the back door of the end-terrace house in Telford when officers executed a search warrant, finding 158 plants.

The property in Blakemore, Brookside, at which Ballhysa kept a guard dog to protect the illegal drugs, had been transformed into a cannabis factory, with lighting to aid growth and the electricity meter by-passed.

When officers raided the house on April 18, 2021, Ballhysa's accomplices - Xhedar Cani, aged 31, and 27-year-old Vito Scotese - leapt from bedroom windows upstairs to try to evade capture.

However, the law caught up with all three men.

Judge Anthony Lowe accepted Ballhysa's role was that of "gardener", someone who stays in the house and helps the plants grow but who does not make a large financial return.

But the judge insisted there were "elements of a significant role", given Ballhysa had some knowledge of the scale of the operation and that there would be "significant" financial or other advantage to be had.

Ballhysa, of Woden Road, Wolverhampton, was found guilty of producing cannabis after trial. Scotese, of Sewardstone Road, Bethnal Green, London, was also found guilty after trial and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Cani was handed a nine-month jail sentence in July this year. Judge Lowe handed the same sentence to Ballhysa.

"There is no evidence in front of me to justify distinguishing between you two," said the judge.

Ballhysa would have been released due to time already served, however there are deportation proceedings ongoing so he will remain in custody.