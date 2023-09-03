Stolen car returned to owner in West Bromwich within 12 hours

The black BMW was found by officers in the West Bromwich are within 12 hours after it being taken

West Midlands Police officers tracked down and seized a black BMW less than 12 hours after it was stolen by thieves yesterday.

After locating the stolen BMW, officers from West Bromwich Town Police returned the vehicle to its rightful owner.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "Officers from West Bromwich NHT 2 have today located a stolen vehicle within 12 hours of it being taken from its owner.

"Vehicle has now been recovered and reunited with its owner."