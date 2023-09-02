WATCH: Drones help police to seize off-road e-motorbike from 15-year-old boy

Police seized an e-motorbike from a 15-year-old boy in Stafford

Police said the 15-year-old boy had been riding the bike in a park in Baswich.

A drone was used to capture footage of the boy and officers then followed him back to an address.

They located the e-motorbike in a garden and seized it.

Sharing the news on social media, Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "Antisocial use of motorbikes will not be tolerated.

"Today we used our drone to film and and follow an off road E-motorbike causing ASB in a @PoliceStafford park.

"We caught up with the rider and seized it from the 15 year old male for no licence or insurance.

"These machines cause havoc in our community spaces and this behaviour will not be tolerated.

"You never know when we are watching and we will target these individuals.

"Also riding without safety helmets is a serious or fatal collision waiting to happen!"