Staffordshire Police have launched an appeal following a series of fires deemed to be deliberate

Staffordshire Police said a total of five separate fires have been reported on North Castle Street, Stafford, since June, which have all later been deemed deliberate.

Most recently, officers were called to the area after a garden shed was set alight on August 24.

Crew from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and, again, later deemed it to have been started deliberately.

Staffordshire Police also said that two fires reported in the area in June were found at the rear of houses on the street.

Police have been speaking to people in the area and are reviewing footage around the fires to aid their enquiries, as well as increasing patrols.

People with information that could aid the investigation have been asked to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 594 of 24 August, or via Live Chat on their website.