Police looking for Walsall man wanted on suspicion of harassment

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallCrimePublished:

Police have issued an image of a man who is wanted on suspicion of harassment.

Have you seen Peter Hawley?
West Midlands Police are appealing to the public for anyone with information about the whereabouts of Peter Hawley, aged 40, to get in touch.

If you see him call 999 immediately, quoting crime number 20/629521/23.

