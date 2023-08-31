Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man who assaulted victim at railway station while possessing cannabis avoids immediate jail sentence

By David StubbingsDudleyCrimePublished:

A man who assaulted another man at a railway station while in possession of cannabis and who later resisted arrest has avoided an immediate jail term.

Shrewsbury railway station, where Stephen Theodisou committed his crimes
Shrewsbury railway station, where Stephen Theodisou committed his crimes

Police were called to Shrewsbury railway station on February 27 where officers arrested Stephen Theodisou.

After initially denying assault occasioning actual bodily harm, the 38-year-old changed his plea to guilty at the beginning of August.

He also admitted possession of cannabis and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He also pleaded guilty to resisting arrest having initially pleaded not guilty.

At Kidderminster Magistrates Court on August 25, Theodisou, of Laurel Road, Dudley, was given a 20-week jail term suspended for 12 months.

He was also given a 12-month supervision order and a six-month alcohol treatment requirement. He must also take part in up to 20 rehabilitation activity days.

The court also ordered him to pay £300 compensation to the man he assaulted.

Crime
News
Shropshire
Local Hubs
Dudley
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News