Footage released by West Mercia Police shows the four-mile chase

West Mercia Police released the footage showing officers involved in a chase with a stolen Ford Fiesta ST with cloned plates in Alvechurch, Worcestershire, on May 26.

Police first followed the car at a distance whilst officers got into position to deploy a tyre-bursting stinger device to slow the car down.

Video footage shows the vehicle going over the stinger before driving the wrong way across a roundabout.

The stolen car can then be seen passing a second police vehicle before the pursuit begins on the A441.

The driver, reaching speeds of 90mph in a 40mph zone, can be seen dangerously overtaking cars and narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic.

Towards the end of the video, officers can be seen catching up with the driver, who pulled up onto the side of the road before fleeing.

Adam Clark, a disqualified driver with no insurance, was arrested by police at the scene.

The 37-year-old, of Dornie Drive, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to all charges of dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, using a vehicle without motor insurance, and driving while disqualified at his trial at Redditch Magistrates Court on July 18.

The sentencing was then referred to Worcester Crown Court due to the severity of the offences.

Clark was sentenced on August 18 to 12 months in prison for dangerous driving, one month concurrent for failing to provide a specimen, four months in prison consecutively for driving while disqualified (a total of 16 months) plus his driving licence was endorsed for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.