Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

CCTV shows Aston Villa team bus being hit by missile after Burnley match

By Daniel WaltonCrimePublished:

Shocking footage has been released showing the moment Aston Villa's team bus was attacked with a missile after a Premier League match at Burnley.

A still from the CCTV shows the missle mid-air, as well as the two men police want to speak to. Photo: Lanchashire Police
A still from the CCTV shows the missle mid-air, as well as the two men police want to speak to. Photo: Lanchashire Police

The CCTV footage shows Aston Villa's team coach as it entered the M65 motorway at J10 on Sunday at around 5.15pm, following their match against Burnley F.C.

The video shows two men stepping up an embankment before one appears to hurl a projectile at the window of the bus, breaking the glass on the front of the vehicle.

Lancashire Police is now appealing for information relating to the incident.

Superintendent Melita Worswick, of Lancashire Police, said: "This incident could have been so much worse and it is nothing but good luck that nobody was injured.

"The coach driver could have been injured by the broken glass, causing him to swerve into another vehicle, or another vehicle could have been hit by the brick. There could have been serious injuries or even fatalities. For this reason, we are taking this incident extremely seriously."

No one was injured in the incident. However, there was significant damage to the front window of the bus.

Supt Worswick continued: "We have now released CCTV footage from the coach and are asking anybody who recognises the two men on the left to get in touch.

"We appreciate the footage of them is quite grainy, but one is wearing distinctive clothing and this may help somebody recognise them."

A man was arrested in relation to the incident but has since been released with no further action.

The superintendent continued: "The area was busy when the incident occurred, with bank holiday traffic and people leaving the area following the football match between Burnley and Aston Villa.

"We believe there will be people out there who have not yet spoken to us, who either saw who was responsible or have dashcam showing the men more clearly. Whatever information you have please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Lancashire Police by calling 101, quoting log 480 of August 27.

Crime
News
Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News