A still from the CCTV shows the missle mid-air, as well as the two men police want to speak to. Photo: Lanchashire Police

The CCTV footage shows Aston Villa's team coach as it entered the M65 motorway at J10 on Sunday at around 5.15pm, following their match against Burnley F.C.

The video shows two men stepping up an embankment before one appears to hurl a projectile at the window of the bus, breaking the glass on the front of the vehicle.

Lancashire Police is now appealing for information relating to the incident.

#APPEAL | CCTV from the Aston Villa team coach shows the moment a brick was thrown at it as it entered the M65 motorway at J10 on Sunday (Aug 27) following the Burnley match. The incident was around 5.15pm. Info? Call 101, log 480 of Aug 27. More here: https://t.co/DB053lsBKf pic.twitter.com/b521EiuKXX — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) August 30, 2023

Superintendent Melita Worswick, of Lancashire Police, said: "This incident could have been so much worse and it is nothing but good luck that nobody was injured.

"The coach driver could have been injured by the broken glass, causing him to swerve into another vehicle, or another vehicle could have been hit by the brick. There could have been serious injuries or even fatalities. For this reason, we are taking this incident extremely seriously."

No one was injured in the incident. However, there was significant damage to the front window of the bus.

Supt Worswick continued: "We have now released CCTV footage from the coach and are asking anybody who recognises the two men on the left to get in touch.

"We appreciate the footage of them is quite grainy, but one is wearing distinctive clothing and this may help somebody recognise them."

A man was arrested in relation to the incident but has since been released with no further action.

The superintendent continued: "The area was busy when the incident occurred, with bank holiday traffic and people leaving the area following the football match between Burnley and Aston Villa.

"We believe there will be people out there who have not yet spoken to us, who either saw who was responsible or have dashcam showing the men more clearly. Whatever information you have please get in touch."