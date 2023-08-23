Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Land Rover stolen from farm

By Richard WilliamsCrimePublished:

Police have asked people to be on the look out for a Land Rover Defender stolen from a farm near Bridgnorth.

The Land Rover was stolen from a farm in Tasley
The Land Rover was stolen from a farm in Tasley

The red 4x4, registration number Y186 TOA, was taken overnight from a farm in Tasley, West Mercia Police have said.

Anybody that spots the distinctive red Land rover is urged to contact the force, quoting reference number 00479_I_21082023

Crime
News
Bridgnorth
Shropshire
Local Hubs
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News