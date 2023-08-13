Notification Settings

Suspected drug dealers arrested in Walsall as two police cars rammed in pursuit

By Lisa O'Brien

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after a tip-off they were dealing drugs from a car in Walsall.

West Midlands Police said armed response officers searched the area on Saturday and located the vehicle, which made off as they approached.

The officers pursued it but the vehicle rammed two police cars, rendering them undrivable.

The police helicopter continued surveillance and directed officers to where the vehicle was abandoned in Field Lane, Pelsall.

Although both the driver and passenger had made off on foot, officers caught up with two suspects and they were taken into custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs after cannabis was found in the car.

Both men, aged 33 and 18, have been questioned and released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

