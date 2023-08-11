Notification Settings

WATCH: Police chase dangerous driver up motorways into West Midlands after he took taxi at Gatwick

By Sunil Midda

Police have released footage from the night a Walsall man took an unattended taxi from an airport and led officers on a high-speed chase halfway up the country on motorways.

Mohammed Ahmed led police on a high-speed pursuit along the M25 and M40. Photo: Sussex Police
Mohammed Ahmed led police on a high-speed pursuit along the M6, M25 and M40, reaching speeds in excess of 130mph, and also drove into cordoned-off areas with roadworks in order to evade officers.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

