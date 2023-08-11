Former student police officer jailed after sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Haider Siddique

Ex-Pc Haider Siddique, of Allwood Gardens, Birmingham, was sentenced today at Birmingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child.

The 22-year-old was jailed for seven years and seven months.

Siddique, who was a student police officer at West Midlands Police at the time of the offence, met his victim after contacting her online.

He was arrested when a bus driver saw him in March of last year behaving inappropriately with the child and reported the matter to police.

Lauranne Middleton of the Crown Prosecution Service said after the sentence was passed: "Haider Siddique grossly abused his position of trust as a student police officer and as an adult to meet and sexually abuse a child.

"The overwhelming file of evidence presented to the court left Siddique with no option but to plead guilty to his appalling crimes and reflects how seriously the Crown Prosecution Service views this type of offending.

"We are grateful for the bravery displayed by the young victim and the actions of the bus driver who reported Siddique’s inappropriate behaviour, which led to the police investigation and prosecution of this man."