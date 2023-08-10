Two men charged with supplying Class A drugs in Dudley

Two men have appeared in court accused of supplying Class A drugs in Dudley

Officers from the West Midlands Police County Lines Taskforce executed warranted at addresses in Warrens Hall and The Priory, Dudley, on Wednesday.

They arrested two men on suspicion of drug offences, who, following further enquiries, were charged to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

Callum Hollingsworth, aged 35, of Uplands Road, Warrens Hall, is charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

Demique Williams, aged 21, of St Benedict Court, The Priory, is charged with the possession of prohibited ammunition, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession of a firearm, possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of criminal property.

The work comes as West Midlands Police continue to target serious and organised crime in the region as part of their Operation Target commitment.