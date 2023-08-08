Appeal to find two men after shopkeeper assaulted in Walsall robbery

West Midlands Police has released images of the people officers wish to speak to

The incident took place at around 5pm on July 3 at a shop in the Digbeth area of the town.

West Midlands Police said two men entered the shop and stole a large number of cigarette lighters.

When confronted by the shopkeeper, the men assaulted him before making off.

Those who recognise the pair have been asked to contact the force via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 20/548286/23.