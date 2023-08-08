Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal to find two men after shopkeeper assaulted in Walsall robbery

By Isabelle ParkinWalsallCrimePublished:

Police have released CCTV images of two men officers are trying to trace in connection with a robbery in Walsall.

West Midlands Police has released images of the people officers wish to speak to
West Midlands Police has released images of the people officers wish to speak to

The incident took place at around 5pm on July 3 at a shop in the Digbeth area of the town.

West Midlands Police said two men entered the shop and stole a large number of cigarette lighters.

When confronted by the shopkeeper, the men assaulted him before making off.

Those who recognise the pair have been asked to contact the force via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 20/548286/23.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News