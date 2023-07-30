Street racing arrest in West Bromwich as police continue crackdown

West Midlands Police were called to news of street racing on Kenrick Way in West Bromwich. Photo: WMP Traffic

Members of West Midlands Police's Road Harm Prevention Team were called to Kenrick Way in West Bromwich at around 10pm on Saturday night.

Photos shared by officers showed one person in handcuffs as they confirmed an arrest had been made.

A spokesman from West Midlands Police Traffic said: "Road Harm Prevention Team responded to reports of street racing and anti-social vehicle use in the West Midlands.

"First arrest this evening on Kenrick Way."

The arrest was made as part of Operation Hercules, the force response targeting people engaged in street racing or car cruising where vehicles are driven in an anti-social or dangerous manner.

The force runs the operation regularly and has seen arrests made and Section 59 notices issued, which means if the driver or vehicle is spotted being driven in a reckless or anti-social manner within 12 months, it can be seized.

One of the racers arrested as part of Operation Hercules. Photo: WMP Traffic

Superintendent Gareth Mason, West Midlands Police Head of Roads’ Policing, said: “West Midlands Police and our partners take illegal street racing extremely seriously.

"The behaviour of those who treat our roads as race tracks, posing danger to other road users and anti-social behaviour to communities will not be tolerated.

“We work closely with our partners to put in a suite of tactics to identify, disrupt and enforce against those taking part or observing.

"The region has recently secured new Injunction powers and those found in breach will be arrested and put before the courts.

"Our priority is keeping the roads safe for all. We encourage friends, families and neighbours of those driving anti-socially or attending to watch racing to challenge this unacceptable behaviour before more people get harmed.”

The latest arrest also comes as the date has been set for the next hearing to consider the interim injunction banning ‘street racing’, also known as ‘car cruising’, in the Black Country.

It will take place at 10.30am on Friday, November 10 at Birmingham District Registry at the Civil Justice Centre at The Priory Courts in Birmingham.

The interim injunction was allowed to continue by the High Court, with minor alterations, in May and prohibits people from participating, as a driver, a rider or a passenger, in a gathering of two or more people at which some of those present engage in motor racing or motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

The interim injunction covers the whole of the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall and anyone breaching it will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine or an order to have their assets seized.

There have been several incidents involving crashes from street racing events, including the deaths of two teenagers when they were hit by a speeding car at an event in Oldbury last November.

November’s hearing, before a High Court judge, will consider firstly the effect of a pending decision in a Supreme Court case heard in February which, like the interim street racing injunction, is served against ‘persons unknown, if the decision has been handed down at this time.

It will also consider appropriate directions to take the street racing injunction application to a final hearing, or a further review hearing as the court deems fit.