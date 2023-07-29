Notification Settings

Man flying back to UK charged with attempted murder after computer shop shooting

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man flying back into the UK has been charged with attempted murder six months after a shooting at a shop.

City Computer Systems in Bertram Road, Smethwick, where shots were fired in January

Ahmed Aumair was arrested as he returned from Pakistan to the UK this week.

Two men in their 40s were injured when shots were fired at City Computer Systems in Bertram Road, Smethwick, on January 12 this year.

Aumair, 20, from Birchover Road, Walsall, was arrested on Wednesday and has since been charged with two counts of attempted murder, criminal damage and firearms offences.

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday where he was remanded in custody.

Three men have already pleaded guilty and await sentencing for the same incident.

The scene of the shooting on Bertram Road

Haider Shabir, aged 20, and 23-year-old Mohammed Uwais Latif pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mohammed Tayyib Wajid, aged 25, pleaded guilty to assisting offenders.

All three will be sentenced on August 11.

Anyone with information concerning the incident can contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the force's website, or alternatively call 101 quoting 20/80288/23.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

