Arrest made after man 'refused to pay for goods' at village shop before 'damaging store'

Main Road in Great Haywood. Photo: Google

Officers were called to Main Road, in Great Haywood, at 5.30pm yesterday following reports of threatening behaviour.

A man who was inside refused to pay for his goods and became aggressive with staff, Staffordshire Police said.

The man started to cause damage to the store, prompting staff to evacuate.

Officers, along with a police dog, went to the scene and challenged the man from outside.

A 36-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, was then arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

He remains in custody this morning.

Due to excess damage caused to the shop, including a shattered window, it has been boarded up and remains closed to the public today.

Detective Inspector Louise Booker said: “This incident has caused a great deal of concern within the local community and work is continuing at pace to review CCTV, speak with witnesses and liaise with the business owners to review the available evidence.

“Local officers have been reassuring and speaking with nearby residents today as patrols in the area continue.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident are asked to get in touch with Staffordshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 617 of July 28, or by messaging through live chat on the force's website.