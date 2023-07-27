Murder investigation launched after double stabbing in Wolverhampton

Police have cordoned off part of Whitmore Reans

Two men were attacked in Whitmore Reans at 5am, one died at the scene and another was rushed to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A murder investigation has been launched after two men were stabbed in the area of Harrow Street, Whitmore Reans in Wolverhampton this morning at 5am.

"One man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, another man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries."

The spokesman added: "A man in his 20s has been detained. A cordon is in place while investigations are ongoing."

Harrow Road and a stretch of Newhampton Road East have been closed by the police with traffic and buses being diverted.

⚠️Service Disruption⚠️



Due to an incident on Newhampton Road East #Wolverhampton



Service 6 is currently diverting in both directions via:



Waterloo Road, Dunstall Road, Evans Street



Apologies for any disruption to your journey. — NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) July 27, 2023