Murder investigation launched after double stabbing in Wolverhampton

Published: Last Updated:

A murder investigation has been launched following a double stabbing in Wolverhampton this morning (Thursday).

Police have cordoned off part of Whitmore Reans
Two men were attacked in Whitmore Reans at 5am, one died at the scene and another was rushed to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A murder investigation has been launched after two men were stabbed in the area of Harrow Street, Whitmore Reans in Wolverhampton this morning at 5am.

"One man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, another man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries."

The spokesman added: "A man in his 20s has been detained. A cordon is in place while investigations are ongoing."

Harrow Road and a stretch of Newhampton Road East have been closed by the police with traffic and buses being diverted.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat, quoting log 417 of 27/7.

