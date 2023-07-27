Man charged with causing death of cyclist in Walsall street

Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist and a car in Lower Rushall Street, Walsall

Mandeep Singh appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with causing death by dangerous driving while driving a VW Polo.

The incident dates back to July 13 2021 when Dorris Post was killed on Lower Rushall Street, Walsall, close to the town's Morrisons store.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service, as well as the air ambulance, were also to the scene after the collision.

At the time a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said staff "immediately began administering advanced life support" after finding the woman with serious injuries.

“However, despite their best efforts it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead at the scene," he added.

Singh, 44, of New Chester Road in Bebington, on the Wirral, did not enter a plea at Dudley Magistrates Court.