Police release photo of man after multiple cars keyed in Cannock

Staffordshire Police has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward

The man was seen approaching vehicles parked on Stafford Road at around 11pm on Saturday, June 24.

Police have said he is described as white and was seen wearing a bucket-style hat, a light-coloured jacket, three-quarter length trousers and white trainers.

Officers from Staffordshire Police are keen to speak to residents who were in the area at the time of the incident and have CCTV footage to aid inquiries.

Those with information have been asked to contact the force via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101, quoting 444 of June 26.