Police constable denies causing death by dangerous driving while responding to emergency call

West Mercia Pc Abigail Myers, 29, was emotional as she appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday to enter her pleas in connection with the death of Marcus Evans, 59, at the scene in Elm Road in Evesham, Worcestershire, on January 27 2022.

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

She spoke only to confirm her name and enter her pleas.

The court heard the Vauxhall Astra being driven by Pc Myers was in a collision with a vehicle that was being driven by Mr Evans as he pulled out of a side road.

Mr Evans' family were in the public gallery listening to proceedings as Judge James Burbidge KC set a trial date for April 22 2024.