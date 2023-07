Police were called to the scene at a McDonald's in Birmingham city centre

Police were called to the scene at the restaurant in Birmingham city centre at around 4.40am on Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested within minutes and three knives were recovered.

West Midlands Police said that although no one was injured, staff at the McDonald's were left "shaken" by the incident.

Police said the boy had a taser aimed at him but that it was not fired.