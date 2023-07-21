Police launch re-investigation into murder of Ryan Passey as family say 'this wrong must be put right'

Ryan Passey was stabbed to death in a Stourbridge nightclub in 2017 but nobody has ever been jailed for his murder.

It comes after a review of the force's initial investigation by West Yorkshire Police, and nearly six years of campaigning by Ryan's family.

Ryan was stabbed to death inside Stourbridge's Chicago's nightclub in August 2017, and died of a single stab wound to the chest.

He had been enjoying a night out with friends after playing at a local football match. The 24-year-old was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away soon after.

A man was charged with Ryan’s murder but a jury found him not guilty at a trial in February 2018.

Since then, Ryan's family have been ardently campaigning for a re-investigation and have said "this wrong must be put right".

Family friend Jason Connon, Ryan Passey's mother Gill and father Ade outside Lloyds House in Birmingham - the headquarters of West Midlands Police.

Last year, West Yorkshire Police agreed to carry out an independent review of West Midlands Police's investigation into Ryan’s tragic death, and presented the force with their findings last month.

Homicide officers from West Midlands Police have been assessing this review and have accepted all 18 recommendations to determine the next steps.

Detectives from the homicide team met with Ryan’s family to discuss these next steps which the force has called "a positive meeting".

West Midlands Police and the family can now announce that Ryan’s death is being re-investigated.

Det Supt Shaun Edwards, head of West Midlands Police's homicide department, said: “We will be following up all of the recommendations made in the independent review as part of our re-investigation.

“Our focus is on Ryan’s family and we will continue to work with them as that investigation progresses.”

Ryan's family have been campaigning for justice for more than five years.

Ryan's family have made a statement through their Justice for Ryan Campaign, and said: "After more than five years campaigning and fighting for the rightful Justice our Ryan deserved, this is a much-welcomed step forward for us all and our Justice For Ryan campaign.

"The 6th of August will mark six years since we tragically lost Ryan and we miss him every single day, made even more distressing and painful by the lack of justice we suffered.

"It’s been a very tough journey that no parents or family should ever have to suffer, but this wrong must be put right!

"We would like to say a huge thank you to Russ Whitfield our private investigator, Matthew Stanbury our Barrister, Suzanne Webb our MP and our amazing friends, followers and supporters, for all your love and support you have given to us on our journey fighting for Justice For Ryan.

"A special thanks also goes to the team at West Yorkshire Police for stepping forward and conducting a thorough independent review of our case.

"We had a positive meeting with detectives at West Midland Police this week and look forward to regular communications with the new investigation team as the re-investigation moves forwards.

"We will never rest until justice is finally served for Ryan."

The family welcomes this new investigation and ask that any person who has information from events of Ryan’s death now or then to contact West Midlands Police.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via 101 or Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting log 2313 of 20 July, 2023.