Man charged after cars broken into in Birmingham city centre

By Eleanor Lawson

A man has been charged after a number of cars were broken into in Birmingham city centre this week.

Police were called to Moor Street Car Park in Birmingham. Photo: Google.


He was arrested yesterday after police received a call from security at Moor Street Car Park to reports of a man breaking into vehicles.

The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and attempted theft from a motor vehicle.

He was further arrested for further theft offences that occurred on Monday.

The 22-year-old has been charged with 17 attempted theft from motor vehicle offences and one theft from a motor vehicle offence.

He has been remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow (July 21).

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Operation Target sees West Midlands Police taking a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cyber crime and fraud.

"Officers will be using local intelligence, seizing goods, carrying out warrants and targeting offenders as part of Op Target’s ongoing crackdown against serious and organised crime."









