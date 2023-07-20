Man charged after cars broken into in Birmingham city centre

Police were called to Moor Street Car Park in Birmingham. Photo: Google.

He was arrested yesterday after police received a call from security at Moor Street Car Park to reports of a man breaking into vehicles.

The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and attempted theft from a motor vehicle.

He was further arrested for further theft offences that occurred on Monday.

The 22-year-old has been charged with 17 attempted theft from motor vehicle offences and one theft from a motor vehicle offence.

He has been remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow (July 21).

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Operation Target sees West Midlands Police taking a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cyber crime and fraud.