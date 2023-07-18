Four teenagers charged with murder after Stourbridge stabbing as mum pays tribute to loving son

Joseph Riches was stabbed to death in Stourbridge on Saturday

Joseph Riches, aged 16, was stabbed in Coventry Street on Saturday evening and was conveyed to Rowley Regis where he sadly died.

Four people have now been charged with Joe's murder and will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

They are 19-year-old Dray Simmonds, 19-year-old Joshua Edgington, and two 16-year-old boys who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Dray Simmonds and one of the 16-year-old boys have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Joe's devastated mum has paid tribute to her only son, saying: “Joe wanted nothing more than to grow up and be a dad. He will never get the chance to do that now and for a mum, that is truly devastating.

“Joe loved going to the gym and was just a happy and loving son. I want to appeal to people to help the police to find out what happened to my son and would ask anyone that can help to come forward with information.”

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, from West Midlands Police's homicide department, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Joe who are devastated by the loss of their child.

“Our investigation is still ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who can help us piece together what happened to get in touch with us.

“We’ve been exploring CCTV and making enquiries and I’d like to thank the public and local community for supporting us so far.”

There will be increased police activity in and around Stourbridge bus station today as police continue to appeal for information.

Anyone who can help is urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 quoting log 3668 of 15/7.