Former scout leader jailed for historic sex offences

Stuart May

Stuart May, aged 79, was a scout leader in Sutton Coldfield when the offences occurred in the 1970s.

Stuart May as a scout leader

An investigation by West Midlands Police (WMP) was launched in 2021 when a victim called them to say he was abused by May when he was 12 or 13.

It lead to the discovery of a second victim who confirmed he had been abused when he was 10-13 years old.

After accessing records held by the Scout Association two further victims were found who were abused by May between the ages of 10 and 13.

All of the victims said the abuse happened on several occasions at addresses linked to May, in his car, on scout trips and in the scout hut, often with several other boys present.

Investigating officer Elizabeth Weston, from the WMP Public Protection Unit, said: “During the course of the investigation a number of boys were identified, but unfortunately some still remain untraced.

"Those who have come forward confirm there were often other boys present during their abuse, and as such it is believed that there are others who have either a personal story to share, or who may have been witness to incidents of abuse. If so, we would encourage them to contact us.

“All of those involved have been offered support and a number are now engaged in therapy programmes to support them through the trauma of disclosure, reliving these events and now through the legal process.”

May, of Sketchley Lane, Ratcliffe Culey, Leicestershire, initially denied any wrong doing, but pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on June 15 to eight counts of gross indecency with a boy under 14 years of age and three counts of inciting a boy under 14 years of age to commit an act of gross indecency.

He was sentenced yesterday to eight years and nine months in prison and will be on the sex offenders register for life.