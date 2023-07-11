Craig Watson was jailed for two-and-a-half years for the rape and indecent assault of a girl more than 20 years ago. Photo: West Mercia Police

Craig Watson has been jailed for two and a half years for the rape and sexual assault of the girl at the end of the 1990s and will also be added to the sex offenders’ register for life.

The 39-year-old, of Walter Nash Road West in Kidderminster, was sentenced on May 18 at Worcester Crown Court, having been found guilty on March 30 following a four-day trial.

The court heard how Watson carried out the crimes during 1998 and 1999 when the girl was just six-years-old and he was age between 14 and 15-years-old.

Detective Constable Matthew Harris, who led the investigation, said: “I’d like to commend the victim on her immense courage in coming forward to report what Watson did.

"I’m pleased that justice has been done and that Watson will now rightly spend time in prison for his crimes.