Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sex offender put behind bars more than two decades after act

By James VukmirovicKidderminsterCrimePublished:

A man who committed sexual assault and rape on a girl more than two decades ago has been put behind bars.

Craig Watson was jailed for two-and-a-half years for the rape and indecent assault of a girl more than 20 years ago. Photo: West Mercia Police
Craig Watson was jailed for two-and-a-half years for the rape and indecent assault of a girl more than 20 years ago. Photo: West Mercia Police

Craig Watson has been jailed for two and a half years for the rape and sexual assault of the girl at the end of the 1990s and will also be added to the sex offenders’ register for life.

The 39-year-old, of Walter Nash Road West in Kidderminster, was sentenced on May 18 at Worcester Crown Court, having been found guilty on March 30 following a four-day trial.

The court heard how Watson carried out the crimes during 1998 and 1999 when the girl was just six-years-old and he was age between 14 and 15-years-old.

Detective Constable Matthew Harris, who led the investigation, said: “I’d like to commend the victim on her immense courage in coming forward to report what Watson did.

"I’m pleased that justice has been done and that Watson will now rightly spend time in prison for his crimes.

“I hope this helps to show that we take all reports of rape and sexual assault seriously and will thoroughly investigate them regardless of how long ago they took place.”

Crime
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News