Police appeal after National Express staff member assaulted on bus heading towards Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'Brien

Police are trying to trace this man in connection with an assault on a bus heading towards Wolverhampton.

Do you recognise this man?

A member of staff was assaulted by a man on the X8 National Express bus at 7.30am on March 31, West Midlands Police said.

It happened after he boarded the bus in the Rowley Regis area.

Police said he failed to pay the full fare and was challenged by a member of staff.

Sandwell Police tweeted: "Do you recognise this man?

"We're appealing for information after a National Express employee was assaulted at 7.30am on 31 March on the X8 National Express Bus heading towards #Wolverhampton.

"A man boarded the bus in the Rowley Regis area and failed to pay the full fare.

"When challenged he punched the member of staff.

"We're asking for anyone who recognises him or who may have information to get in touch with us via Live Chat quoting log 662 of 31 March."

Crime
News
Rowley Regis
Sandwell
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

