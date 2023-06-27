Police appeal after National Express staff member assaulted on bus heading towards Wolverhampton

Do you recognise this man?

A member of staff was assaulted by a man on the X8 National Express bus at 7.30am on March 31, West Midlands Police said.

It happened after he boarded the bus in the Rowley Regis area.

Police said he failed to pay the full fare and was challenged by a member of staff.

