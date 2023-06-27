Man murdered party guest in row over whether woman was single, court told

Thirty-two-year-old Rommell Holding, of Dudley, died in hospital from complications after he was stabbed twice in the chest during an altercation at a property, in Newbury Lane, in Oldbury, on September 11 last year, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.
A man died two weeks after being stabbed in the heart at a woman's house party in Oldbury, in a row over whether she was single, a court has been told.
