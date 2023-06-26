'Devastation' after community hub targeted by petrol bomb, less than six months after previous arson attack

The Helping Hands Hub in Dudley was the victim of an arson attack on Saturday night.

The Helping Hands Hub on Griffin Street in Netherton was set alight shortly before 11.35pm, leaving the inside of the building with no ceiling and the interior completely blackened.

Operators of the hub say that CCTV footage obtained by police shows two men climbing onto the roof, removing tiles, and launching a petrol bomb through the ceiling.

This is the second arson attack the building has suffered within six months, after another fire believed to have been deliberately started occurred in January, when a dance company was leasing out the building.

The building is now leased out by the community hub, which is run by three companies who offer community services such as baby and toddler classes and gatherings for the elderly.

Sadly, all of these services have been forced to temporarily stop.

The hole in the roof of the building where it is believed arsonists removed tiles to throw in a petrol bomb.

Charlotte Hamilton owns Lott's Fairtytale Tots, a storytelling playgroup for toddlers which takes place in the centre, and is one of the companies which helps to run the hub.

The 32-year-old told the Express & Star: "We're absolutely devastated. It's horrible. We have no ceiling, it's all fallen down.

"We were so excited to get the community hub running. We've been in the building since April and established the hub when we moved in.

"There were signs of a previous fire when we moved into the building which we hadn't been told about - there were black marks on the insides of the windows and on a children's jigsaw mat on the floor."

Charlotte added: "The police have CCTV of what looks like two males climbing onto the room, removing tiles and throwing in a petrol bomb.

"They walked past the building a few times before so please can anyone around Griffin street check there CCTV between the hours of 10:30pm/11pm-1am as you may have footage of them getting to or from the scene.

"We have also been informed an attempt like this was also made when the previous tenants occupied the building.

"We're not sure why people seem to be targeting this specific building but if anyone has any information please let us know.

"So much stress, time and money have gone into making this place enjoyable for all members of the community. And now we don't even know if we can continue with what we have started.

"We still want to run the community hub, but we need to find another space and so far we haven't seen anything suitable."

The hub offered a multitude of services and had ambitious plans for the forthcoming year.

"We have a pupil referral unit next door so we were in the process of setting up mental health sessions which they could access," Charlotte said.

"There was an afternoon tea group for the elderly where they could meet up, play cards and take place in quizzes.

"I ran storytelling playtime sessions and we were about to start doing baby yoga and massage.

"There was also a youth club with around 25 participants each week and an after-school club was about to launch.

"And another service offered reduced-price family trips and holidays to local families."

The Helping Hands Community Hub is closed after being set on fire by arsonists.

Commenting on the fire on Saturday night, a spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly before 11.35pm on Saturday 24 June, we responded to a fire at the Helping Hands Hub, Griffin Street, Netherton.

"Fire crews from Brierley Hill, Dudley and Oldbury attended. The first arrived within five minutes of being mobilised.

"This was a fire in the loft space of the building, measuring 8m x 25m. A main jet and two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire, which was confirmed to be out by 1.00am.

"It is believed this fire was started deliberately. We re-visited the scene at 9.15am to check for hotspots and none were found."

Commenting on the previous fire at the building in January, the spokesperson added: "Shortly before 4.10pm on Monday 23 January, we responded to a fire at a dance studio on Griffin Street, Netherton, Dudley.

"A fire engine and a 4x4 Brigade Response responded from Haden Cross station. A small fire had been extinguished prior to our arrival.

"Police colleagues were also in attendance and it is believed that this fire was started deliberately. We left the scene at 4.37pm."