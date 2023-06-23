Kidderminster man held over Nicola Bulley search videos is arrested again

Nicola Bulley

Ms Bulley, 45, disappeared in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, while walking her dog on January 27.

Her body was found in the river 23 days later on February 19.

The 34-year-old man was first arrested in March on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice in connection with the investigation to find Ms Bulley, after videos appeared on TikTok.

The same man, who has since moved from Kidderminster and now lives in Swindon, Wiltshire, was arrested again on suspicion of stalking on June 18 in Greenhalgh, a village near to St Michael's on Wyre.

He has since been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

Lancashire Police said in a statement: "On June 18, officers arrested a 34-year-old man on Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh, on suspicion of stalking.

"His bail conditions have been set to prevent the interference or intimidation of any witness, including a number of people from the village of St Michaels on Wyre, and to not enter Lancashire for any reason other than to travel directly through the county without stopping.

"The man will report every Wednesday to Swindon Gable Cross Police Station."