Boy, 15, appears in court charged with wounding over incident in Shifnal

The 15-year-old appeared in court on Saturday.

The boy, from Telford, appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday, charged with two offences.

No plea was entered to either charge – wounding with intent, or possession of an offensive weapon.

The boy is next scheduled to appear at Telford Magistrates Court later this month.

He was released on conditional bail pending the hearing.

The case relates to an incident where a 16-year-old was injured on Shifnal's Bradford Street last Thursday, May 18.